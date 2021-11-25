By Trend

One of the positive impressions of Azerbaijan is its respect for different cultures, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said on Nov. 24 at the conference entitled "Great Return: Revival of Culture", Trend reports.

“We will be glad to support Azerbaijan as it opens a new page in the history of protecting its culture,” the ambassador added.

Litzenberger said that the US can give the recommendations related to the latest technologies for preserving cultural heritage, compiling catalogs, developing tourism potential in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“The restoration and protection of monuments determines our identity,” the ambassador said.

“I saw some photographs when reconstruction work was launched in Aghdam, Fuzuli and other liberated territories,” Litzenberger said. “We have seen creepy photographs, reports of damage caused to religious monuments in these territories.”

---

