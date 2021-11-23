A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 23 November.

The new edition includes articles: U.S-based pro-Nazi ANCA seeks further escalation in South Caucasus; Russian companies invited to join country's energy projects; "Democracy" summit or clear example of double standards; Azerbaijani film nominated for Oscar, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.