By Trend

Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] has paved the way for long-term peace and stability in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Istanbul.

The minister recalled that the Victory Day of Azerbaijan was celebrated on November 8.

"The day lasts more than a hundred years," the great Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov said. I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on Victory Day and National Flag Day," Turkish FM said.

