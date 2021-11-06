By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: November 6, 2021

- Armenia violated ceasefire on the state border with Azerbaijan.

- Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses.

- Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar region's villages.

- An Armenian ammunition depot exploded near Khankandi city.

- Armenian armed forces fled, abandoning their positions in the direction of Gubadli.

- Armenian military units in Aghdara were neutralized.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian mortars in Goyarkh village was released.

- Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar region's villages, using artillery.

- Video of Fuzuli region's liberated villages was released.

- Video of shelling of the combat positions of Armenian armed forces was released.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

