By Trend

The system of agriculture isn’t optimized, most of the world's population is facing hunger, Ismahane Elouafi, Chief Scientist at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations said during panel discussions on "Promoting Food and Nutrition Security" within the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Elouafi, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the hunger growth.

“Hover, we have a chance as technology advances. By using these opportunities, we can prevent the problem. Lifestyle changes also need to be made. Diversifying the food system will show us the solution and, most importantly, help prevent hunger and food shortages. We can solve these problems," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

