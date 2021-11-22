By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is considered a pioneer in artificial sturgeon reproduction.

For the first time in history, biotechnology for artificial sturgeon reproduction was introduced in Azerbaijan.

This revolutionary technique was implemented in 1949 at an experimental plant.

Large-scale experiments were carried out with the participation of famous Azerbaijani and Russian scientists.

The first three industrial sturgeon hatcheries were built in the early 1950s on the Kur River.

The cage for holding sturgeon fish breeders, created at the Kur fish hatchery, served as the basis for similar structures at other plants.

Nowadays sturgeon reproduction continues to attract great attention.

Caspian sturgeons are among the best in the world. Many fish farms are operating in the country.

In 2015, the Zoology Institute jointly with the Scientific Research Institute of Fisheries developed a concept for industrial reproduction of sturgeon by innovative methods.

The first concept of this kind in Azerbaijan was developed based on the research conducted in 2013-2014.

In Azerbaijan, sturgeon fishing and black caviar production were carried out not only in the Caspian Sea. In the early 19th century, sturgeon fishing was organized at the mouth of the Kur River.

At that time, fishermen salted caviar for their own consumption. But the prospects of caviar as a delicacy were guessed later.

There are over 26 varieties of sturgeon today with caviar flavors.

In the early 20th century, there were different varieties of black caviar, depending on the fish and processing methods.

Beluga caviar was considered the best one, followed by sturgeon and sevruga. Even when served in small amounts, caviar boasts impressive health benefits.

Being rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin B12, caviar is a great source of vitamins and minerals. It helps to promote a healthy nervous, circulatory and immune system.

