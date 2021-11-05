By Vugar Khalilov

Former ISESCO Director-General Abdulaziz Altwaijri has called for global renewable energy consumption as soon as possible.

Altwaijri made the remarks at the panel session on the topic "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" as a part of the VIII Global Baku Forum - “The World after COVID-19".

He stressed that electricity production and climate change are closely connected.

"Excessive extraction of energy resources affects the environment. How can this damage be prevented? It is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources. People as a whole must participate in protecting nature and ecology," Altwaijri stressed.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combating climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.

The forum will last until November 6.

