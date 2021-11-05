By Ayya Lmahamad

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has described Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia in the 44-day war with Armenia late last year as an important historical event.

He made the remarks in an interview with journalists during VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" held in Baku on November 4-6.

The former prime minister noted that by this war, Azerbaijan itself implemented the UN Security Council resolutions.

"Liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation also means the restoration of international justice," he added.

Ehud Barak also noted that the development of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations continues in all spheres. He expressed confidence that friendship and brotherhood between the two countries will continue to strengthen and develop.

Speaking about climate change, Barak underlined that the situation with it will worsen if necessary steps are not taken. He underlined that it is important to prevent environmental pollution.

“It is necessary to create alliances, coalitions, for which steps must be taken,” the former prime minister added.

Barak stressed that at first, everyone thought that the COVID-19 vaccination would last for a year.

"But as you can see, this is not enough, the whole world is still being vaccinated. I am sure that the only way to protect from COVID-19 pandemic is vaccination, so vaccines must be evenly distributed among all countries," he added.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical, cultural roots and mutual respect and trust. Israel was one of the first countries to recognize the state independence of Azerbaijan and to establish diplomatic relations.

Moreover, Israel was among the first countries to voice support for Azerbaijan over its just position and its territorial integrity during the 44-day Second Karabakh War. In January, Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country’s newly-liberated territories. Thus, Israel will build a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan region.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The forum will last until November 6.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz