Azerbaijan is a country that pays great attention to economic, social and public events, the former head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Rector of Ankara University, Professor Necdet Unuvar told reporters on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum, titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports on Nov. 4.

