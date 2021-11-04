By Trend

Within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum entitled "The World after COVID-19", two books about Nizami Ganjavi published in a foreign language were presented, Trend reports.

The author of the book "Nizami Ganjavi: Poet and Sage" is the former Vice President of the World Bank Ismail Serageldin, and the author of the book "Seven Beauties of Nizami Ganjavi and Other Literary Essays" is the former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga.

During the presentation, Vaira Vike-Freiberga said that Nizami Ganjavi was a great poet and he has a very valuable legacy: “I decided to study his legacy and create something useful for the world. The poem "Seven Beauties" by Nizami Ganjavi is a very instructive work, I invite everyone to get to know him".

Ismail Serageldin said that Nizami Ganjavi poems are of great importance for our society today.

"He lived by his values ​​and was never influenced by others. I hope that this book will become a very useful source for those who want to learn about Nizami Ganjavi," Serageldin said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, the 8th Global Baku Forum titled "Peace after COVID-19" will be held in Baku on November 4-6.

During the event, issues of global importance will be discussed by the high-level representatives from more than 40 countries, former heads of states and governments, officials of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other distinguished guests.

About 300 guests are expected to participate in the event, to be organized in a hybrid format.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz