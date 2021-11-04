By Ayya Lmahamad

The 8th Global Baku Forum entitled "The World After COVID-19" starts today in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, under the auspices of President Ilham Aliyev and through the organizational support of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The forum will be held from November 4 to 6, with the participation of high-level representatives from more than 40 countries, former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other distinguished guests.

About 300 guests are expected to participate in the event. The forum will be organized in a hybrid format, both live and online.

The discussions on such topics as "The new world economy", "Peace, security and human rights: in new era", "Combating climate change and meeting the global need for energy", "Public health and the people's vaccine", "Climate change and sustainable development", " Promoting food and nutrition security", "Youth speak, we listen", " South Caucasus: regional development and prospective for cooperation", "Assessing Western Balkans: the way forward", "Eastern partnership: what its potential" and "Future of EU in the global stage" will be organized in the form of panels within the event.

The Global Baku Forum was first held in 2013 under the name of the I South Caucasus Forum.

Since 2015, the forum has been organized at the international level and renamed Baku Global Forum.

The last forum's agenda, held in 2019, included actual topics like intercultural dialogue, conflict settlement methods in difficult situations, democratic development, interfaith dialogue, global security, and so on.

