By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army is holding a military training session for the reserve forces, the Defence Ministry reported on November 2.

The military exercises are being conducted at one of the military units under the 2021 training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the report added.

Under the plan, reservists carried out shooting at designated targets, using various caliber weapons.

The training session is aimed at increasing the level of combat readiness, knowledge and skills of the reservists, the ministry said.

During the training, the reservists are trained to improve their service experiences, along with the skills of using modern weapons, which have been newly adopted to the military arsenal.

It should be noted that, under the law on military service, Azerbaijani citizens can be involved in the 10-day training sessions.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

