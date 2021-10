President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewed works done under the “smart village” project implemented in Aghali village, Zangilan district, Azertag has reported.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov informed the heads of state of the works done in the village.

the story will be updated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz