Muslims are all together sympathetic with Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the statement of Nasser Abdul Kareem, Palestinian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

“As a human being first and a Muslim and a citizen of Palestine, I’m happy that this post-war time would be a new beginning for peace in this region. I think the reconstruction work done in the region is very impressive. I hope this would be an opening of a new era, continuous prosperity of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani people, and the whole region,” he said.

On October 16, a visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and local media to Sugovushan, liberated from Armenian occupation, was organized.

