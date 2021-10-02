By Vugar Khalilov

The UN International Court of Justice will conduct public hearings at Azerbaijan’s request in the case concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the court has reported on its website.

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case of Azerbaijan against Armenia regarding the violation of the international convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, the report added.

The hearings will be conducted at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands) on October 18-19 October 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearings will be held in a hybrid format and representatives of the parties to the case will participate either in person or by video link.

“The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the report added.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946.

The court is composed of 15 judges elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

The court has a twofold role: first, to settle, in accordance with international law, through judgments which have binding force and are without appeal for the parties concerned, legal disputes submitted to it by States; and, second, to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorized United Nations organs and agencies of the system.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz