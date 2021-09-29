By Trend

The document adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) amid the new realities of the post-conflict period in Azerbaijan is surprising and regrettable in terms of several aspects, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend on Sept. 28.

Nasirov stressed that the conflict [Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh conflict] has already ended and Azerbaijan has created new realities that are accepted and recognized by the international community.

"However, having read the content of the document adopted by PACE, it is possible to conclude that the representatives of the Assembly are not aware of the 44-day second Karabakh war, they are not aware of Azerbaijan's historic victory in the second Karabakh war,” the MP added.

“During his recent speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that while speaking about the administrative-territorial division of Azerbaijan, the international organizations must take into account that there is no longer an administrative-territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh",” Nasirov said.

The MP said that the Karabakh economic region was created upon the order of the president dated July 7, 2021. The use of the term "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the PACE document is unacceptable.

“While speaking about humanitarian issues, PACE stressed in the document that Azerbaijan must create the conditions for the arrival of politicians to the territory of "Nagorno-Karabakh" region,” Nasirov said.

“This definition is fundamentally wrong,” the MP said. “There is the Karabakh economic region and anyone who wants to come there must obtain permission from Azerbaijan by indicating the reason for visiting.”

Nasirov said that nobody can enter the Karabakh region without the permission of Azerbaijan.

The MP added that such steps of the PACE representatives contradict the norms of international law and this document again testifies to the use of double standards in relation to Azerbaijan.

