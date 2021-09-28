A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 28 September.

The new edition includes articles: Baku, Budapest ink accord, eye Karabakh rehabilitation, security; Int'l jazz festival wraps up in Baku; Armenia taken to International Court of Justice; Baku: Armenian provocations retaliated in full compliance with int'l law, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.