By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani servicemen have commemorated the first anniversary of the Second Karabakh War in Shusha, the Defence Ministry reported on September 27.

The participants in the event paid tribute to the memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the report added.

The memory of martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, volley fire and performance of Azerbaijan’s national anthem by the military orchestra.

Speakers mentioned the glorious path, heroism and bravery demonstrated by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day war in late 2020.

The event was concluded with the solemn march of the personnel of the Defense Ministry and the Internal Troops in the central streets of Shusha.

Another commemorative ceremony and a meeting with veterans were held in the special forces, the Defence Ministry said in a different report.

The participants of the ceremony led by Special Forces Commander Lt-Gen Hikmat Mirzayev paid tribute to the memory of martyrs with a minute of silence.

Apart from the commemorative events, the special forces joined the military drills to improve their combat readiness, the report added.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27, 2020.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the three-decade conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about 30 years, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

