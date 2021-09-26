By Trend

Within the 76 session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral meetings with colleagues from the Non-Aligned Movement member countries, Trend reports via press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various issues on the agenda of the Security Council, which are of particular importance for the Non-Aligned Movement.

The sides stressed the importance of combating terrorism, emerging challenges and threats, observing the norms and principles of justice and international law, as well as demonstrating unity and solidarity between the member states of the Security Council.

The meeting also noted the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Movement and the initiatives of global importance, initiated by the President of the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

