By Trend

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev discussed bilateral and regional issues with Deputy Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Sajjadpour, Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"It was pleasure to continue our discussions with Dr. Seyed Sajjadpour, Deputy Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran on bilateral and regional issues at large. We reaffirmed good neighborly relations between our countries and stressed also importance of academic and research cooperation," he wrote.

