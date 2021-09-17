By Ayya Lmahamad

The Coordination Headquarters has held a regular meeting dedicated to resolving the issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner, Azertag reported on September 16.

During the meeting chaired by Chief of Staff and Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, the latest situation on the implementation of the president’s instructions was analyzed.

The participants in the meeting also discussed short and long-term goals and issues of interdepartmental coordination for their implementation.

Nuriyev underlined that the large-scale reconstruction work carried out in liberated territories is exemplary on a global scale.

Moreover, he pointed out the necessity to mobilize the activity of the headquarters and each working group at the Interdepartmental Center in the direction of more effective fulfillment of the assigned tasks and achieving concrete results.

Furthermore, Nuriyev stated that continuous close interdepartmental coordination, a comprehensive approach and a clear division of responsibilities are prerequisites for improving efficiency in connection with thee restoration work, which is one of the national priorities.

Moreover, the participants focused on urban development, energy supply, restoration of historical and cultural monuments, and planned organization of education and health services. In addition, the next steps in the implementation of tasks were identified and appropriate instructions were given.

It should be noted that the Coordination Headquarters were established by the decree of the Azerbaijani resident dated November 24, 2020.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

