By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has organized an event in Aghdam region's Almammadli village to mark the upcoming anniversary of the country's victory in the last year's 44-day war, Trend has reported.

The event was organized by the Zafar Public Association for Supporting Martyr Families together with the Fund for the Promotion of Spiritual Values as a part of the Victory Road project, the report added.

At the event, the participants also marked the 30th anniversary of the creation of the 836th self-defence battalion during the first Karabakh led by late National Hero Shirin Mirzayev (1947-1992).

Furthermore, family members of martyrs, veterans and military personnel attended the ceremony. The participants paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs outside the destroyed walls of the battalion's first assembly point.

The Victory Road is a new highway that the country is constructing along the path, which the Azerbaijani army reached the historical Shusha city and liberated it from the Armenian occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Victory Road during his visit to Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions on November 16, a week after Azerbaijan’s decisive victory over Armenia in the six-week war in last autumn.

The 101,9- km road has two lanes and starts from Ahmadbayli village on the 149th k of the M-6 Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur highway and passes through Fuzuli, Boyuk Taglar village, Topkhana forest, Dashalti village, and reaches Shusha.

The inauguration of the road is planned for late September.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, villages, settlements and the historical Shusha city as a result of the 44-day war in 2020, ending the 30-year Armenian occupation. The liberation of Shusha was followed by the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions that Armenian had occupied since the early 1990s.

