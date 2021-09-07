By Trend

COVID passports won’t be required from parents of schoolchildren in Azerbaijan, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said on September 7 at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, the information that children whose parents don’t have a COVID passport won’t be allowed to school isn’t true.

"However, a COVID passport is required to visit other places. It’s desirable that parents who enter the school building have COVID passport", he added.

Full-time education in grades I-IV will resume from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020, adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection, and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in the territory of the country.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.

