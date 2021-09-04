By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on improving the mechanism for the purchase of foodstuffs by state order, Trend reports.

The decree also envisages the application of the Azerbaijan Law ‘On amendments to Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ’On public purchases ‘dated March 4, 2016 No. 158-VQD and on amending the Azerbaijani president’s decree On approval of the ‘Rules for centralized purchase of food products by state enterprises and organizations (departments) at the expense of the state budget’ dated April 11, 2016 No. 859’.

According to the decree, in order to stimulate the manufacturing and processing of agricultural products in Azerbaijan, to digitalize and improve the processes of centralized purchase of agricultural and food products by state order, to increase the efficiency and transparency of work in this area, an electronic portal ‘Purchase of food products by state order’ will be created as a subsystem of the ‘Electronic agriculture’ information system.

