By Trend

Working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan’s territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War in 2020], held a meeting, Trend reports on Aug.30.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and Aghdam, officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Agriculture, Ministry of Emergency Situations and other government agencies.

The group members were informed about the complex monitoring, conducted in the liberated territories for the assessment of the environmental situation in accordance with the ‘Action Plan for solution of the military-political, socio-economic, humanitarian organizational and other urgent issues’ to control the contamination level of rivers running through the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and assess the radio-ecological situation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz