By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's State Border Service’s Coast Guard units have discovered over 21 kg of drugs at the Caspian Sea, the service reported on its website on August 10.

The incident occurred during the raid by a border patrol vessel guarding the Lankaran border in the southern part of the Caspian Sea on August 4.

During the raid, 21,255 grams of opium-like drugs were found in 20 small pieces inside a package attached to a navigation sign, the Border service added.

Operative-investigative measures have been launched into the incidents, the Service concluded.

In another development, the State Border Service Coast Guard rescued Asgarov Dunyamali (57), resident of Alat settlement of Garadagh region, who was in danger of drowning on August 7. The man was rescued by a high-speed boat of the border guard and evacuated to the shore.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz