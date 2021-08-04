By Laman İsmayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, occasionally mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 4. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +24-27 C at night, +36-39 °C in the daytime.

The temperature can also reach 40 °C in some parts of the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +24-26 °C at night and +37-39 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 50-55 percent at night and 25-30 percent in the daytime.

The north wind will blow on the Absheron beaches.

The seawater temperature will be +25-26 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zagulba.

The seawater temperature in in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov will reach +26-27 °C.

The weather is expected to be mostly rainless in the regions. Short rain is expected in the mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +21-26 °Cat night, +35-39 °C in the daytime and can reach +41 °C in some places. In the mountains, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, +24-29 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz