By Trend

Azerbaijani ecologists issued an appeal for supporting their Turkish colleagues in the battle against wildfires in the brotherly country, Trend reports on August 2.

“The wildfires that have been raging for several days in fraternal Turkey have deeply saddened and shocked us. We, ecologists and foresters, members of the Public Environmental Council, strongly condemn this environmental terror against humanity, forests and nature in general,” the appeal said.

“Today, just like always, we support the brotherly country, our Turkish colleagues in the fight against the wildfires and are ready to mobilize all forces and resources to provide every possible assistance, eliminate the consequences of the disaster, and contribute to the restoration of the forests," said the appeal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz