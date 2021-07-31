By Trend

Armenia’s provocations on the border with Azerbaijan during the Olympic Games contradict general humanitarian principles, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor of the Department of International Relations in the Post-Soviet Space of St. Petersburg State University Niyazi Niyazov told Trend .

“The systematic violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian side or any provocations that occur on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia are primarily related to the fact that Armenia is not pleased with the results of the second Karabakh war,” the professor said.

“The main thing that does not suit Armenia is that it can no longer drag out the endless negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group," Niyazov said.

“Now Armenia wants to internationalize the conflict, breathe new life into the OSCE Minsk Group and afterwards, by using the OSCE Minsk Group, again, to skip signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan,” professor said.

"In case of signing a peace agreement, Armenia will have to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” Niyazov said. “Then Armenia will officially declare that the idea of "miatsum", the idea of self-determination of the so-called "people of Karabakh" and so on - all these ideas have already died.”

“Not to do this and delay the process of final settlement, post-conflict restoration of the region, Armenia seeks by provocations to increase the role of France, first of all, in the region, and secondly, the role of the US, by using this against Azerbaijan,” Niyazov said.

“Armenia continues to play its game, and will continue to do so. It is highly unlikely that for the sake of general humanitarian principles, it will agree to conclude an agreement or refuse from provocations."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz