By Vugar Khalilov

An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was hit by an anti-personnel mine blast on July 27.

The incident occurred in Mehdili village of Jabrayil region that was liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

Nasirov Bahruz received various injuries as a result of an anti-personnel mine blast while in search of unexploded ordnance.

The prosecutor's office has inspected the area, appointed a forensic examination.

The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

