European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi has said that the EU is ready to provide all possible support for the development of the region after the second Karabakh war, Trend reported on July 8.

Varhelyi made the remarks at a press conference after his visit to Baku on July 8.

He said that during his visit to Azerbaijan, plans and ideas for the post-conflict development and reconstruction had been discussed.

"In this context, the EU assistance was offered to overcome the consequences of the war and to work together to establish long-term peace in the region," the European Commissioner noted.

Speaking about the exchange of Armenian detainees for mine maps for Azerbaijan's liberated lands of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Zangilan, he pointed out that the EU welcomes and supports these important steps of the parties.

“We welcome and support these steps. We are also ready to help, both financially and in other ways, so that these steps continue. Thus, the EU's efforts are transparent and accessible to both sides to help them move forward and begin recovery region," he added.

He said that Azerbaijan is a strong EU partner in the energy sector.

Varhelyi said that Azerbaijan's development also depends on the development of other regional countries.

"We discussed ways of further development of Azerbaijan and the region with representatives of the country. It was noted that the lack of established ties in the region negatively affects its development," he noted.

The European commissioner stressed the importance of establishing direct links between the Black and Caspian Seas, as well as the need to create trade routes through Azerbaijan.

"During the meetings with the ministers of energy and economy of the country, issues of energy development were discussed. Azerbaijan is a strong partner of the EU in this sector. We discussed the possibilities of further development of this cooperation, especially in terms of transition to green energy," he further said.

Varhelyi added that during the visit, issues of further development of agriculture had been also considered.

