By Vafa Ismayilova

The ADEX-2022 International Defence Exhibition is planned to be held in Azerbaijan, local media reported on July 8.

The Turkish structures and companies will also be presented at the exhibition. The ADEX exposition, which is scheduled to be held on September 6-8, will demonstrate the products of the defence industry of the two countries, the report added.

Azerbaijan was represented at the international arms and military equipment exhibition MİLEX-2021 in Minsk (Belarus) on June 23-26, the Defence Industry Ministry reported on June 23.

Azerbaijan exports ammunition, modern small arms, UAVs, and armored vehicles of its own production to more than 10 countries, and the country's defence enterprises produce more than 700 items and their components.

Azerbaijan has been producing and exporting weapons to foreign countries since 2013, including the NATO member states such as the U.S. and Turkey, as well as Russia, Belarus, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and others.

