By Trend

The harvesting process has already been completed on 81.3 percent of grain fields in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

Some 2.6 million tons of crops were harvested from an 805,189-hectare-area.

At present, the average grain yield is 32.3 centners.

To date, barley has been harvested on a 360,704-hectare-area, wheat – a 444,485-hectare area. Some 1.1 million tons of barley and 1.5 million tons of wheat were harvested from the fields.

The average yield of barley is 31.1 centners while the average yield of wheat is more than 33 centners.

Currently, harvesting process is mainly underway in the foothills and mountainous areas.

Some 1,499 harvesters are involved in harvesting process, of which 903 harvesters belong to the individuals and legal entities.

Moreover, 345 harvesters were also involved from the regional branches of Agroservice OJSC and 251 harvesters from other districts were sent by the company to the districts in which the harvesting process is being actively carried out.

So far, crops have been harvested from a 266,844-hectare-area by harvesters of Agroservice OJSC while a 538,345-hectare-area by private harvesters.

