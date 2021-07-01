By Laman Ismayilova

In Baku, the temperature will be +23 -25 °C at night, and +34 -36 °C in the daytime on July 2.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22 -25 °C at night, +31-36 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

No precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. Northwest wind will blow on the peninsula.

Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-65 percent at night, and 30-35 percent in the daytime.

Northwest wind will prevail on the beaches of Absheron. The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +24-25 °C, and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Heavy rains and hail are expected in the northern and western regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, it will be +14-19 °C at night, and +23-28 °C in the daytime.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz