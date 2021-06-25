By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged the views with colleagues from Austria, Lithuania and Romania, Trend reports referring to Bayramov’s message on Twitter.

“Interesting exchange took place with the FMs of Austria Schallenberg, Romania Bogdan Aurescu, Lithuania G Landsbergis and other members of EU delegation visiting Azerbaijan,” the minister tweeted. “We spoke on regional security issues, perspectives of regional cooperation and relations with EU.”

---

