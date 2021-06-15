Following the one-on-one meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha, a “Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey” has been signed, Azertag has reported.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the Shusha Declaration.

the story will be updated.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz