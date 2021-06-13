By Trend

The victory gained by Azerbaijan [in the Second Karabakh war] is the victory of each of us, all Islamic countries, Charge d'Affaires of Libya in Azerbaijan Ashraf Adam told Trend.

Adam made the statement during the visit of representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

"Once again, I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on this victory, I believe that each of you will return to these lands and there will be sustainable development," Ashraf Adam said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz