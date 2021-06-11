By Trend

Turkey will raise the issue of Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the remark while answering journalists' questions after Friday prayer.

Erdogan said Turkey will appeal to both parties, while focusing on those engaged in working with de-mining and unexploded ordnance.

"We will call for the earliest support of the de-mining process [of Azerbaijan's territories],” Erdogan said.

--

