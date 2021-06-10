A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 10 June.

The new edition includes articles: EBRD might be involved in reconstruction of Karabakh; YARAT to display art works of eminent artist; Baku hands over Armenian serviceman back to Yerevan; Baku, Tel Aviv eye cooperation in healthcare etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.