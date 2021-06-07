By Trend

The murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani Vekil Abdullayev is a violation of all norms of international law, political scientist, Chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia,Ali Babayev told Trend.

“This attitude of Russia proves once again that this fact is a violation of all norms of international law. Vekil Abdullayev's parents are from the Dmanisi region of Georgia, and he himself was a citizen of Russia,” Babayev said.

“I express my condolences to the family of the deceased and call on all international organizations defending human rights to unite and help resolve this issue so as not to leave unpunished the murder of an innocent person,” Babayev said.

According to him, justice must prevail and the offender must be punished, regardless of nationality.

The incident took place on May 28 near the village of Moshkovo. According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the traffic police officers stopped a car for speeding, in which the victim was, after being pursued. When the law enforcement officers caught up with the offenders, the young people ran out of the cars and rushed in all directions, but they managed to detain one of the fugitives, after which a scuffle ensued. Abdullayev came to the rescue, who was shot in the head by police officer Alexander Gusev.

On behalf of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bystrikin, Alexander Gusev was released from custody.

