By Vafa Ismayilova

Twenty-one Azerbaijani servicemen have taken part in exercises in Turkey's Kirklareli region, the Turkish National Defence Ministry reported on June 3.

On its official Twitter page, the ministry reported that 21 servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces joined the BORA-2021 exercises conducted by the command of the 55th mechanized infantry brigade in Kirklareli region.

Another group of Azerbaijani servicemen have been taking part in the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 exercises in Turkey's Konya since May 24. Servicemen from different countries joined the drills held at an airbase in Konya. The exercises will last until June 4.

On June 3, Azerbaijan and Turkey started a high-level military dialogue. The current state of bilateral cooperation in the security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defence industry, and other spheres are on the dialogue agenda.

