King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Mr President, the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan gives me the pleasant opportunity to convey to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan my warm felicitations," King of Cambodia said. "I wish your Excellency good health and serenity as well as continued economic and social progress in your country.

"I express my hope that the friendly relations between our two countries will be further consolidated in the years to come," King of Cambodia added.

