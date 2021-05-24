By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry involved 42,400 citizens in the active employment program in the first four months of 2021.

Of those involved in the program, 38,217 thousand were provided with suitable jobs, while about 4,158 people were involved in the self-employment program to start small businesses. The ministry is helping them to establish small businesses in accordance with their business plans.

Azerbaijan’s self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection covered 12,000 people in 2020 and is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021.

Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, war veterans, members of low-income families as well as families with many children, etc.

Earlier the ministry reported that 6,000 citizens, including martyrs' family members and war veterans were involved in the active employment program in the post-war period after November 2020.

Additionally, the ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. So far, around 9,670 apartments and private houses and 7,200 cars were provided to these categories of citizens.

