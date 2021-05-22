By Trend

A fund will be created for the protection and restoration of the State Reserve in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports on May 21.

This has been outlined in the bill "On Shusha city - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan".

The state reserve will be financed from the state budget and other sources not prohibited by the law.

A fund will be created by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive structure to support the work in the field of protection, restoration, reconstruction, exploration and development of the Shusha state reserve.

The funds of the fund will be formed through assistance and donations from individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law. The procedure for the formation and use of the fund's resources will be established by the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive structure.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz