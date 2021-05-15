President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Gabala region for a visit.

They laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gabala.

Furthermore, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of a new bridge over the Bum River.

A new bridge over the Bum River on the second kilometer of the Bum-Tikanli-Abrikh highway, which separates 11 residential settlements with a population of 20,000 people from the region center and other settlements and a 2km highway to Bum settlement in Gabala have been inaugurated after the renovation.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the new bridge and the road.

President of Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then visited the Albanian Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Gabala`s Nij settlement and inaguration of Gabala single-track railway.

They also visited the secondary school No 1 and Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church in Nij settlement.

The head of state, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva lit candles in the church.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz