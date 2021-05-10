By Trend

Heydar Aliyev saved independent Azerbaijan from disappearing from the political map of the world, Chief Editor of the Russian National Defense magazine, military expert Igor Korotchenko told Trend.

According to Korotchenko, Heydar Aliyev was also one of the outstanding statesmen of the USSR in Soviet times.

“In the post-Soviet era, of course, Heydar Aliyev saved independent Azerbaijan from disappearing from the political map of the world,” he said. “The Popular Front party, which initially seized power, pursued an absolutely destructive policy, and only the coming to power of such a large-scale state leader, a politician like Heydar Aliyev, allowed Azerbaijan preserve its statehood and embark on the path of development and movement forward."

Azerbaijan is lucky that such a leader came to the leadership of the country, the expert added.

Besides, he stressed that Heydar Aliyev is a national leader who is remembered and loved not only in Azerbaijan but also in Russia.

"It was Heydar Aliyev who created the foundation of the friendship that binds Azerbaijan and Russia. We remember very good, personal contacts between Heydar Aliyev and Vladimir Putin,” Korotchenko further said. “We remember that Azerbaijan has always been a reliable rear for Russia, that there were no threats from the territory of Azerbaijan to the difficult time of the late 90s - early 2000s when the situation was very difficult in the North Caucasus.”

“We see that today Azerbaijan leads the Non-Aligned Movement, and this is also evidence of the authority of Azerbaijan's international policy," he noted.

The expert pointed out that the present international triumph of Azerbaijan is undoubtedly connected with the personality of President Ilham Aliyev.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is an exceptionally worthy politician. In general, Azerbaijan is lucky, like no other post-Soviet country that such leaders led and are leading the country. This is the basis of well-being, prosperity, and the movement of Azerbaijan forward,” he said.

“President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the behest of his great father and restored the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the Armenian occupants were expelled, and the international triumph of Azerbaijan, of course, today is already connected with the personality of President Ilham Aliyev," summed up Korotchenko.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz