A new main water pipeline will be built in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city as part of urgent measures to ensure sustainable water supply in the city, state-owned water supply company Azersu has reported.

The water pipeline will start from Kichik Kirs source, while 6-km-long water distribution networks and three water reservoirs with a capacity of 500 cubic meters each will be built in the city itself.

The new project provides for the management of water supply from a single node by connecting the main pipelines supplying drinking water to Shusha. Currently, water from the Kichik Kirs spring is supplied to the city from the reservoir, while water from the Zarysli spring is supplied directly.

The implementation of the new project will connect both pipelines to the water intake chamber and pump water to the city through a single pipeline.

Moreover, work is underway to reconstruct another main water pipeline to Shusha, which has been in operation for many years. For this purpose, a new 1.8 km long main water pipeline is being laid from the water intake chamber near Shusha to the reservoir in the city.

According to the new General Plan of Shusha, the drinking water supply and sewage networks will be reconstructed and treatment facilities for drinking water supply and sewage will be built.

Azerbaijan will allocate $1.5 billion in 2021 to restore its territories recently liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the restoration and reconstruction work on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

