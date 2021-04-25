By Trend

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on April 24, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

During the phone talk, Bayramov called the attempts of the leaders of some countries to politicize the events of 1915 unacceptable and stressed that the statement of the US president on the so-called "Armenian genocide" was a distortion of historical facts.

Bayramov informed Cavusoglu that while the events of 100 years ago are presented in a distorted form, the inability to give a fair assessment of the genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly 30 years ago is an example of bias and double standards.

The ministers stressed the inadmissibility of falsifying history and using it for political purposes.

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement on Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz