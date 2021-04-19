Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the preparation of the Smart City and Smart Village concepts on April 19.

In accordance with the order, in connection with the development of the "Smart City" and "Smart Village" concept, the Working Group is being created in the following composition:

Head of the Working Group

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies

Members of the Working Group

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture

Deputy Chairman of "Azerishig" OJSC

Deputy Chairman of "Azersu" OJSC

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz