A new Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports citing the official newspaper of the Turkish government - Resmi Gazete.

The corresponding decree was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Resmi Gazete, Cahit Bagci has been appointed Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

As reported, Bagci will replace Erkan Ozoral in this position.

